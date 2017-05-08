Nayana Pujari rape-murder case: Trial court finds three guilty, to pronounce quantum of punishment tomorrow

One of the accused in the Nayana Pujari gangrape and murder case. One of the accused in the Nayana Pujari gangrape and murder case.

A Pune trial court on Monday found the three accused in the gangrape and murder of techie Nayana Pujari guilty, seven years after the case first came to light.

Special judge judge L L Yen kar, the fourth judge to hear the case since the trial commenced in 2011, pronounced Yogesh Raut, Mahesh Thakur and Vishwas Kadam guilty under sections 376 (rape) , 302 (murder), 120B(criminal conspiracy) 361 (kidnapping) along with several other counts of Indian Penal Code.

Judge Yenkar will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Tuesday after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defence lawyers.

Pujari, an engineer with a software company in Kharadi, was abducted on October 7, 2009. Her body was recovered from the Zarewadi forests in Khed taluka on October 9, 2009.

During the final arguments, Special Public Prosecutor Harshad Nimbalkar claimed to have established a complete chain of circumstances that led to the crime and hoped that the court will pronounce the accused guilty and award them the highest punishment for the gruesome crime.

The prosecution and the defence examined 37 and 13 witnesses, respectively, in support of their case. The case has been heard by four judges in last six years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd