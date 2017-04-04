Naxals torch two poclain machines, truck in Chhattisgarh

A group of Maoists on Tuesday allegedly torched two poclain machines and a truck engaged in laying water pipeline in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said.

The incident took place near Muchnar village under Barsoor police station limits where a water pipeline is being laid, a district police official said. A group of rebels stormed at the work site and after threatening the workers to leave the place, they torched two poclain machines engaged in excavation work and a truck parked at the spot this morning, he said.

“No one was injured in the incident,” he added. A police team was rushed to the spot, the official said, adding a search operation was launched to nab the ultras.

