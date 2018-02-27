Naxals torch nine tractors in Bastar district

Nine tractors engaged in a road construction work were allegedly set ablaze by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bastar district, police said on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident that occurred last night at Amlidhar Ghati under Mardum police station limits, a senior police official told PTI.

He said a road was being constructed between Kaknar and Barsoor villages, located around 450 kms away from the capital, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

“As per preliminary information, a group of armed ultras reached the construction site at Amlidhar Ghati and torched nine tractors parked there,” he said, adding that Maoists also threatened workers to stay away from the construction works before fleeing.

A police team was rushed to the spot this morning, the official said, adding that a combing operation is underway.

