Naxals torch 18 vehicles, machines engaged in mining work

Naxals on Tuesday set ablaze at least 18 vehicles and machines engaged in mining work in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said. No one was hurt in the incident, they said. A group of armed ultras stormed into the Barbaspur iron ore mining site under the limits of Korar police station and after threatening the labourers, they torched 18 vehicles and machines engaged in mining work, Kanker Superintendent of Police M L Kotwani told PTI. After torching the vehicles, the Maoists fled into the forest, he said.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and found 15 trucks, one pick up vehicle, one excavator and one loader burnt, he said. A search operation has been launched in the region to nab the ultras involved in the incident, the SP added. The ultras are reportedly opposing iron ore mining in the area.

