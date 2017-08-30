Naxals, police exchange fire; none hurt

Naxals triggered a blast and opened fire on security forces in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Wednesday. No casualties were reported on either side during the encounter, according to police. Police recovered a pipe bomb from the spot after the gun-battle. “The incident took place in the forest near Dindodi hill under Jangla police station area when a team of district forces was out on an area domination operation,” Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Ultras triggered an improvised bomb blast when the patrolling team was advancing through the forest, leading to an exchange of fire between both the sides, he said.

“However, naxals who were in small numbers soon fled into the dense forest. During searching, a pipe bomb, a ‘pitthu’ (a naxal bag) and other Maoist-related materials were recovered from the spot,” the officer said, adding that no security personnel was injured in the skirmish.

