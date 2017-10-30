DRG jawan injured in IED blast in Dantewada

The District Reserve Guard (DRG), comprises local adivasi men, many of whom are surrendered Maoists. (File/Photo) The District Reserve Guard (DRG), comprises local adivasi men, many of whom are surrendered Maoists. (File/Photo)

A District Reserve Guard jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device, planted by Naxalites, went off in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the evening in the forest near Telam-Tetam village under Katekalyan police station limits when a joint team of state’s DRG and local police was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a police official told PTI.

When the patrolling team was on a dirt track in the Letam Tetam forest, around 400 kilometres away here, a DRG jawan inadvertently stepped on the IED, leading to a blast, he added.

The jawan was injured in the explosion and was admitted to the Dantewada district hospital, he added.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG), comprises local adivasi men, many of whom are surrendered Maoists.

