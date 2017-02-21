CRPF jawan injured in pressure bomb blast in Chhattisgarh

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was on Tuesday injured when a pressure bomb, planted by Naxals, went off in a dense forest of Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said. “The incident took place at around 10:30 am when a patrolling team from CRPF’s 212th battalion was out on a road opening duty in Kistaram police station area,” an official of the paramilitary force told PTI.

While they were cordoning off a patch near Padaiguda village, the jawan inadvertently stepped on a pressure IED (improvised explosive device) laid by Maoists, triggering a blast that left him injured, he said.

The CRPF man, identified as Constable Ghanshyam, lost lower portion of a leg in the explosion, the official said.

Soon after getting information about the blast, reinforcement was rushed to the spot, around 388km from Raipur, and the injured was airlifted to Bhadrachalam (Telangana), where he was given preliminary treatment. Ghanshyam was later shifted to Hyderabad for further medical care, he added.

Meanwhile, a combing operation has been launched in the region.