Naxals kill villager in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh

A villager was killed by naxals after branding him as a police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police said. Jaaglu Ram Nag (35) was allegedly shot dead by rebels at his native place Khadpadi village under Kondagaon police station limits last night, a local police official said.

As per preliminary information, the victim had many a times refused to provide ration and materials of daily use to Maoists following which he was accused of supporting police by the rebels, he said. Last night, Nag was picked by some armed naxals from his house in Khadpadi, located around 50 kms away from Kondagaon town, and dragged him onto the street before pumping bullets on him, he said.

Security forces were rushed to the place this morning and they brought his body for postmortem to Kondagaon, he added. “According to villagers, naxals had accused Nag of working as a police informer,” the official said.

A case has been registered, he said, adding a search has been launched in the forests to nab the assailants.

