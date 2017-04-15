Naxals kill one, set vehicles on fire in Bihar

Naxals killed a person and set more than six vehicles on fire in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district early today. Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar said that armed Naxals killed the driver of a JCB machine (earth moving equipment) and set a number of vehicles on fire near Batanpur village under the jurisdiction of Chanan police station, in the early hours.

The Naxals set five trucks, one tractor, a JCB machine and a motorcycle on fire, he added. Terrorising people and collecting ‘levy’ could be main reasons behind the incident, the SP said.

The slain driver of the JCB machine was later identified as Rajesh Bind (24). Both the SP and Additional SP (Operations) Pawan Upadhyaya visited the spot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now