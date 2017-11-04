Naxals abduct & kill tribal man

On receipt of information, security forces were rushed to the place and the body was brought for the post-mortem, the officer said. (Representational Image) On receipt of information, security forces were rushed to the place and the body was brought for the post-mortem, the officer said. (Representational Image)

Maoists allegedly kidnapped and killed a 35-year-old tribal man on the suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said today. The body of the deceased villager, identified as Kosa Mandavi, was recovered today by security forces near his village Michiras under Chhindgarh police station limits, a local police official told PTI.

As per the preliminary information, the armed ultras had abducted Mandavi and another person named Handa five days ago from Michiras, located around 500 kms away from here, he said. “Last evening, Mandavi was brutally beaten to death by the ultras in a nearby forest, while they released Handa after thrashing him,” he said.

On receipt of information, security forces were rushed to the place and the body was brought for the post-mortem, the officer said. “The ultras had accused the victim of acting as a police informer before killing him,” he said.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the region to trace the ultras, he added.

