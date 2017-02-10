Naxalite killed in face-off with police in Chhattisgarh

The skirmish took place in the wee hours between a team of security men and the ultras in the forest under Basaguda police station limits of the district. (Source: Google maps) The skirmish took place in the wee hours between a team of security men and the ultras in the forest under Basaguda police station limits of the district. (Source: Google maps)

A Naxalite was gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel in a dense forest of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said. The skirmish took place in the wee hours between a team of security men and the ultras in the forest under Basaguda police station limits of the district, Bijapur’s Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told media.

A joint team of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 168th battalion and district force had launched the operation in the forest of Basaguda, located around 450 kms from Raipur, Thursday night. While the security personnel were cordoning-off a restive pocket, they came under fire from a group of armed Naxals leading to a heavy gun battle.

However, the rebels soon escaped into the core forest after finding the security men zeroing-in on them, he said. During a search, police recovered the body of a male Maoist along with weapon, grenades and Naxal-related material from the spot, the ASP said adding that the identity of the deceased was being ascertained. Further details were awaited as the police were yet to reach back to their camp, he said.