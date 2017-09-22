Naxalism will be rooted out from Jharkhand, says Rajnath Singh

Lauding Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Rajnath Singh said, “Lot of works have been done in all sectors and now things are becoming visible on the ground.” (File photo) Lauding Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das, Rajnath Singh said, “Lot of works have been done in all sectors and now things are becoming visible on the ground.” (File photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged people to stand up against the scourge of Naxalism in the state and believe in the intentions of the state and the Central government, which wants to remove poverty.

Speaking in Dumka, the divisional headquarter of Santhal Paragana, on the occasion of completion of 1,000 days of BJP-led government in Jharkhand, Singh said: “Naxaliyon ke jitney bade neta hain, unmein se kitno ne apne bachchon ko naxal banaya…lekin aapke bachchon ko bandook pakdaate hain….aise logon ke liye aapka jawaab do took hona chahiye……..humari sarkar bachchon ke haath mein bandook ki jagah kalam aur computer dena chahati hai….aap Kendra aur rajya ki sarkar kee neeyat ko samajhiye (The children of all the big Naxal leaders do not take to naxalism….but, they want to give guns in the hands of your children….for such people, your reply should be straight forward….our government wants to give pens and computers in the hands of your children….please understand the intention of our governments in the State and the Centre).”

Singh also said that Naxalism will be finally rooted out from the state and those who want to join the mainstream can avail the surrender policies. “Do you (naxals) want that people continue to live in poverty? You are an obstacle in the development process. Why should you resort to such things?” He asked.

Lauding Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for bringing a visible difference of things in the state in the last 1,000 days, Singh said, “Lot of works have been done in all sectors and now things are becoming visible on the ground.” He stressed on the need to improve the agriculture scenario in the state. “Unless agriculture-based enterprises do not take root in the state, the farm incomes would not be doubled. But I believe that this goal will be achieved by 2022”, said Singh, lauding the dobha (small farm pond) initiative of the government.

“Canals, irrigation projects require time before they become functional. So, the government got 1.76 lakh dobhas dug up in the state, helping the farmers get water during the dry season for their fields,” he said.

Das, who became the first Chief Minister to complete 1,000 days in Jharkhand ever since its inception in 2000, said that the state government was constantly working to improve the situation in all the regions of the state. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and apprised him of the works being done by his government.

On the occasion, Singh laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore, most of them pertaining to the Santhal Pargana region, which has traditionally lagged on all development indices.

Meanwhile, to counter the government’s claim of having made substantial progress in the last 1,000 days, a joint opposition held a press conference in Ranchi. Attended by leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, CPI (ML), CPI and others, the conference came out with a 32-point statement, with the catchline-“Janta hai udas, din gin rahe Das (people are sad, Das is counting days)”, enumerating the areas where the state government has failed.

Some of the points raised by them were: Why Das has not so far apologised for proposing amendments in tenancy laws (CNT-SPT Acts), which plunged the state into an atmosphere of agitation; What was the need to waive off Social Impact Assessment by amending Land Acquisition Act 2013; Why the state was implementing RSS agenda by proposing anti-conversion bill; Lynching in the name of preventing cow slaughter and rumours of child-lifters; Misuse of public money in advertising; poor health services and a deteriorating law and order situation.

