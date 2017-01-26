Naxalism is nearing its end in Chhattisgarh, says Guv Balramji Das Tandon

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon today said a wave of security and development coupled with the faith of people in Bastar region signals that naxalism will come to an end soon in the state. Tandon was speaking at the 68th Republic Day function held at the police line grounds here.

“There is a wave of security and development with initiatives like education city, lifeline express, operation facility in hospitals and many others, along with faith (of people) in Bastar which has raised hope that the end of naxalism is near in the state,” the Governor said in his address. “I salute our brave jawans of army and security forces who are keeping our borders and unity and integrity of the country safe..,” he said.

Hailing the demonetisation move, the Governor said, Chhattisgarh has successfully implemented this (scrapping the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes) revolutionary and historical idea.

The way people of the state, bank employees, industrialists and government functionaries have rendered their responsibilities in a committed spirit, it is highly appreciable.

The process (of demonetisation) has not only supported the country in fight against terror forces but also helped in controlling Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh, he said. He also appreciated the steps being taken by the state government to encourage cashless transactions and said, “Just within a span of one month, atleast 16 lakh people were made literate on digital transaction in the state and made members of ‘Digital Army’ (to propagate the idea of cashless society)”.

The Governor further said, “I am happy that more than 9300 villages, over 5300 village panchayats and 41 development blocks have been declared open defecation free (ODF) under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’.

We will achieve the target of becoming an ODF state by October 2, 2018 a year ahead of the national target (which 2 October 2019).”

He also appealed to the people to contribute for this noble cause. Public amenities and infrastructure development are those elements of development which make easier the life of thousands-lakhs people, he said.

Over 10,000 kms new roads and more than 1300 kms new rail line besides information technology network, establishment of common service centre, online services in the state will benefit people in a broad way, he said.