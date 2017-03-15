Naxalism and terrorism two sides of same coin: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo)

Describing naxalism and terrorism as two sides of the same coin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said only “good governance” can eliminate the menace. Singh observed these views while addressing a conference on “Terrorism in Indian Ocean Region” held at New Delhi via video-conferencing from his official residence here. The function was organised by the India Foundation.

“Naxalism and terrorism are two sides of the same coin. The main target of naxalites is to weaken the administrative system based on democratic aspirations and loot the society by spreading terror,” an official statement quoted the CM as saying while addressing the conference.

“The mask on the faces of (so called) ‘messiahs of the poor’ (referring to Maoists) had been unveiled and their true faces had been exposed. The Left-Wing terrorists had destroyed education, health, roads and communications links in the far-flung regions of Bastar,” he said.

Singh further added that “effective and good governance can only eliminate the menace of naxalism and terrorism.”

Underling his government policies to root out naxalism particularly in Bastar division, he said, the state government had been implementing social welfare schemes and development works while simultaneously the focus is also on the law and order front.

“The Left-Wing extremism had been brought to an end in Surguja division. The authorities are working on the socio-economic front in Bastar division and the results will be known soon,” Singh asserted.

Pointing that the Centre had been co-operating in all its endeavours, Singh said, the network of roads, rail, communications and electricity are being expanded at a brisk pace in LWE areas of the state, besides education, health and skills’ up-gradation facilities had been provided to the citizens there.

The Chief Minister added that new chapters of development are being written with the people’s participation in the development parameters in the state.

