Naxal killed in face-off with police in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal was today gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel at a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, police said. The skirmish took place this afternoon in the forest near Kamteda village when a joint team of STF, BSF and DRG was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Special Director General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) D M Awasthi told PTI.

“One Naxal was killed in the incident, he said. Upon receiving information about the movement of Maoists in the area, a joint team of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) launched a counter-insurgency operation last night in the area, located around 200 kms from here, he said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning-off a forest patch near Kamteda between Koyalibeda and Partapur this afternoon, the encounter broke out between the two sides, Awasthi said. After the firing stopped, the security men recovered the body of a Maoist, an SLR rifle and three .315 bore guns from the spot.

The operation is still underway, he said. Notably, three Naxals, including two women, were yesterday killed in a gunbattle with police in the state’s Rajnandgaon district.

