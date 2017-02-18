Naxal held, IED planted by Maoists detected in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal was arrested and an improvised explosive device (IED) laid by Maoists recovered by security forces in separate incidents in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said. While the ultra, Bhandari Rammurty (24), was arrested in Usoor police station area, the homemade bomb was recovered from Sarkeguda police station limits of the district, a senior police official told reporters.

A joint team of CRPF and district force yesterday launched a search operation around Galgam, Bhusapur and Marudbaka villages in Usoor region, around 450km from the state capital Raipur.

While they were advancing through forests of Marudbaka this morning, they rounded up Rammurty who was trying to escape after spotting the patrolling party, he said.

During interrogation, the rebel admitted to his involvement in the indiscriminate firing on security forces in the Usoor forests on December 13, 2015, the official said.

The IED, weighing 5kg, was detected by a team of CRPF personnel in the forests at around 11:15 hrs, he said.

The explosive was planted by Maoists to target security personnel during their operation in the area, the official said, adding it was later defused.