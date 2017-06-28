Naxal commander held in Chhattisgarh

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

A Naxal commander was arrested while a Maoist couple surrendered in two separate incidents in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, Baman Mandavi (25) was arrested by a joint team of CRPF and local police from Badegudra village under Kuakonda police station limits, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI.

Mandavi, active as Badegudra janmilitia commander of Maoists, was allegedly involved in Mailwada landmine attack in March, 2016 in which seven CRPF personnel were killed, he said. Besides, he was allegedly involved in other Naxal incidents, including triggering blasts, loot, the SP said adding he was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

In a separate incident, a Naxal couple, Dinesh Kadti (26) and his wife Meena alias Lakho (25), turned themselves in before police citing disappointment with “hollow Maoist ideology”, he said.

Dinesh, carrying cash reward of Rs 3 lakh, was working as president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS)-a frontal wing of Maoists, he said. Similarly, Meena was deputed as the head of Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (KAMS)- a Maoists’ frontal outfit and Rs 1 lakh was announced for her arrest, the SP added. The duo were allegedly involved in firing at a helicopter in Pedia area in 2012.

