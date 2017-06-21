Naxal carrying reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head held in Chhattisgarh

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

A maoist ‘deputy commander’, carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was on Wednesday arrested along with explosives in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. The cadre identified as Rakesh Sodhi (20) was apprehended from Awapalli police station area when a joint team of security forces was out on an area-domination operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv told PTI. The team comprising, Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 229th battalion and district force, was cordoning off a road between Kottaguda and Kanwarguda villages when it spotted a suspect who was trying to escape, he said.

The suspect was held after a short chase and a tiffin bomb, two detonators and electric wire were seized from his bag, the SP said.

During interrogation, he was identified as Rakesh Sodhi, a native of Punnur village in Awapalli area, who was active as local guerrilla squad (LGS) deputy commander of maoists in Madded area, he said.

The ultra was wanted in two naxal-related offences, the SP said, adding, he carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

