Naxal camp busted at Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, arms seized

The police today busted a naxal camp operational in the Abuzhmarh area at the border of this district and Chhattisgarh following an encounter. Police seized some guns and naxal material from the spot. Notably, police found some horses in the camp, which indicates the presence of a senior cadre in the area, an official said. The skirmish occurred around 2 pm at the border of Gadchiroli and Narayanpur districts in the Abujhmarh area,considered a bastion of the ultras, between the Anti-NaxalSquad of the police and naxlaites, he said.

“The ultras fled the spot after realising that the police are closing in on them,” the senior official said. During the search of the area, the police located the camp and seized three bharmar guns. “Police also found six horses, items of daily use, and some naxal literature. Mostly, senior cadres use horses in the Abuzhmarh forest area. The presence of horses indicates that a very senior Maoist like Bhupati might be operating in this area,” the official added.

