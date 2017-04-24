Naxal attacks: Timeline of major incidents since 2008

Photo for representation. Photo for representation.

Despite efforts from the government to reduce Maoist violence in the country, Naxal attacks have persisted. The number of attacks or fatalities have fluctuated over the last decade but there hasn’t been a significant result to show continuous drop in the violence.

Here is a timeline of all the major Naxal attacks in the country in the last decade.

April 24, 2017: 24 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed on Monday in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in an encounter with Maoists. A road-opening party of jawans from the 74 Battallion of the CRPF was attacked by Maoists. The attack took place between Burkapal Chintagufa area. The area is part of the worst Maoist-violence affected regions of south Bastar in the state..

March 12, 2017: 12 CRPF jawans were killed in a Maoist attack in insurgency-hit Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. The attack was an ambush. After killing the jawans, the Maoists stole 10 weapons from the dead troopers and detonated an IED explosive. The ambush of troopers from 219 Battalion of CRPF was reported from Sukma’s dense forest areas near Kottacheru village near Bheji village. The location is at a distance of nearly 450 km from state capital Raipur.

March 11, 2014: 15 security personnel were reported killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

February 28, 2014: Maoists attack police personnel in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Six police officials including an SHO were killed in the attack.

July 2, 2013: The Superintendent of Police for Pakur, Jharkhand and four other police officials were killed an attack by Naxals in Dumka area in the state.

May 25, 2013: In one of the deadliest attacks by Maoists in recent history, 25 leaders from the Congress party were killed including former state minister Mahendra Karma. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel was also killed in a Maoist attack in Darbha valley in Chhattisgarh.

October 18, 2012: Maoists kill six CRPF jawans and eight left injured including a deputy commandant in the force. The naxals adopt the method of ambush by landmines followed by a gunbattle with the policemen. The attack took place in Gaya district.

June 29, 2010: 26 CRPF jawan killed in Maoist ambush attack in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. Attack was part of a string of large attacks in the year which was one of the bloodiest in terms of naxal killings.

May 8, 2010: Naxals carry out an explosion of a bullet-proof vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The incident kills eight CRPF personnel.

April 6, 2010: In one of the largest naxal attacks on security personnel, Maoists killed 75 CRPF personnel in Dantewada district. A state police official was also killed in the attack.

April 4, 2010: The elite anti-naxal force Special Operations Group suffers setback. 11 personnel of the SOG were killed in a landmine blast in Koraput district in Odisha.

February 15, 2010: At least 24 personnel of the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR) were shot dead by Maoists when they attacked the EFR camp in Sealdah in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district.

October 8, 2009: Maoists attack Laheri police station in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The ambush kills 17 policemen and leaves several injured.

September 26, 2009: The sons of BJP MP from Balaghat Baliram Kashyap are killed at Pairaguda village in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

September 4, 2009: Maoists kill four villagers of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The villagers belonged to Aaded village.

July 27, 2009: Naxals triggered a landmine in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. The blast kills six persons.

July 18, 2009: A villager is killed by naxals in Bastar. Maoists also torched a vehicle in a separate incident. The vehicle was being employed for road construction work in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

June 23, 2009: A group of motorcycle borne armed naxals opened fire in the premises of Lakhisarai district court in Bihar. They freed four of their comrades including the naxal group’s zonal commander of Ranchi.

June 16, 2009: 11 police officers were killed in a landmine attack carried out by Maoists. The blast was followed up by armed assault. The Maoists, in a separate attack Maoist ambush by naxals in Beherakhand in Palamau district, Jharkhand. four policemen were killed and two others were left seriously injured

June 13, 2009: Two landmine attacks and a bomb blast in Bokaro killed 10 policemen. The attack left several others severely injured.

June 10, 2009: During a routine patrol in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest area, nine policemen including officers and CRPF officials were ambushed by naxals.

May 22, 2009: Police personnel are attacked by Maoists in jungles in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. At least 16 police officials were killed in the attack.

April 22, 2009: Maoists carried out one of the most daring operations. A Maoist party hijacked a train with at least 300 people on board. They then took the train to Jharkhand’s Latehar district but they had to flee later.

April 13, 2009: Maoists kill 10 paramilitary troops in eastern Odisha. The attacks takes place near a bauxite mine in Koraput district.

July 16, 2008: Naxals killed 21 policemen after they blew up a police van with a landmine. The attack takes place in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

June 29, 2008: Maoists carried out an attack at a boat. The attack takes place at Odisha’s Balimela reservoir. The boat was carrying four police officials and 60 greyhound commandoes. 38 troops were killed in the ambush.

