Naxal attack: Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 20 Lakh compensation to families of 4 CRPF jawans from state

CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma. CRPF personnel carrying the body of a martyred jawan after the encounter in Sukma.

Tamil Nadu government today announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to families of four slain CRPF personnel hailing from the state. The four were among the 25 CRPF personnel killed in the Naxal attack in Chattisgarh yesterday. Chief Minister K Palaniswamy condoled the death of M Padmanaban, N Senthil Kumar, N Thirumurugan and P Azhagupandi and expressed his sympathies with their families.

“I have directed providing a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the families,” of the four deceased CRPF personnel, he said in a statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 2:00 pm