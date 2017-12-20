Naxals attack Masudan railway station in Bihar, abduct two staff officials

Top News
As per ANI, the assistant station master, who has been abducted, called up Maldah DRM saying Naxals have threatened to kill them if trains continue plying on Masudan track.

A group of Naxals attacked Masudan railway station in Bihar late Tuesday night
Naxals on Tuesday night attacked the Masudan railway station in Bihar and torched the station property. According to ANI, the Naxals have also abducted two railway officials, including the assistant station master.

As per ANI, the assistant station master, who has been abducted, called up Maldah DRM saying Naxals have threatened to kill them if trains continue plying on Masudan track. All passengers have requested to take other alternatives as a precautionary measure.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. Also, no official statement from the railway authorities has been issued regarding the incident.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the state. Earlier this year, a group of 20 Naxals had allegedly hijacked a train in Lakhisarai district of the state.

