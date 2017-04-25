Naxal attack: Manohar Lal Khattar announces ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for each martyr hailing from Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar Chief Minister of Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday condemned the Naxal attack in which 25 CRPF men, including two from Haryana, were killed and announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the two martyrs.

In his condolence message, he described the incident as an “act of cowardice” and said that he strongly condemns the attack. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of bereaved families and prayed to the almighty that the departed souls may rest in peace.

The last rites of both the jawans hailing from Haryana would be performed with full state honour, Khattar said. He announced the ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh each for the next of the kin of both the jawans.

At least 25 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and seven wounded in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district yesterday, in the deadliest ambush by Naxalites of security forces this year.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 9:08 pm