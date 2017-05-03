Naxal attack in Maharashtra: Landmine targets security force’s protected vehicle, one policeman killed

Two policemen, one CRPF personnel injured in the encounter are airlifted to Raipur for treatment. (Sources ANI) Two policemen, one CRPF personnel injured in the encounter are airlifted to Raipur for treatment. (Sources ANI)

A mine protected vehicle of the C-60 commandos on Wednesday came under a landmine attack allegedly by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, injuring at least 12 personnel.

According to news agency ANI, out of the 12 injured police personnel, one has succumbed to the injury.

“We are getting some preliminary reports that the troops, caught in the blast, belong to the C-60 force of the Maharashtra Police that conducts anti-Naxal operations. More details are awaited,” a senior officer said. The team of security force personnel had been conducting operations in the area.

Earlier in the day, a CRPF jawan and two Maharashtra Police personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with the Naxals, the officer said, adding reiforcement is on the way.

On April 24, twenty-five CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the deadliest attack by naxalites targeting security forces this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd