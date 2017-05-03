Naxal attack in Maharashtra: Landmine targets security force’s protected vehicle, one policeman killed

A mine protected vehicle of the C-60 commandos on Wednesday came under a landmine attack allegedly by Naxals in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, injuring at least 12 personnel.
According to news agency ANI, out of the 12 injured police personnel, one has succumbed to the injury.
“We are getting some preliminary reports that the troops, caught in the blast, belong to the C-60 force of the Maharashtra Police that conducts anti-Naxal operations. More details are awaited,” a senior officer said. The team of security force personnel had been conducting operations in the area.
Earlier in the day, a CRPF jawan and two Maharashtra Police personnel were injured in an exchange of fire with the Naxals, the officer said, adding reiforcement is on the way.
On April 24, twenty-five CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the deadliest attack by naxalites targeting security forces this year.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 4, 2017 at 12:24 amThe corrupt politicians are real enemy of this country who looted resources of country in last 70 years resulted in poverty and backwardness all over the country and youths of country were forced to adopt destructive path like naxalism. Even today politicians are not serious and are not thinking about rapid development of rural areas. Jharkhand is remain most underdeveloped even after lapse of 17 years when BJP ruled this state most of time by instal corrupt and defunct CMs like Arjun Munda and Reghubar Das which is grave injustice towards 4 crore people of state. Modi committed to curb CORRUPTION and rapid DEVELOPMENT of state in past parliamentary and embly elections which was only a false promise. The 80 wealth of country are owned by two dozen Capitalists, 15 by politicians and 5 owned by rest of population. BJP miserably failed in containing massive corruption prevai all over country and LOK PAL AND LOK AYUKTA BILLS are kept in Cold Storage by BJP govt.Reply