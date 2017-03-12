Naxal attack ‘cowardly, dastardly’ act: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has strongly condemned the killing of 12 CRPF men in Sukma in Chhattisgarh and described the Naxal attack as dastardly and cowardly. Saluting the CRPF men for their supreme and unforgettable sacrifices, Gandhi said her thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims. “India stands united in fight against terrorism and the government should give a befitting reply to the forces spreading terror in India,” she said in a statement. Twelve personnel of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) were killed and their arms looted when Naxals ambushed their patrol party in the Maoist hotbed of Sukma in Chhattisgarh.

Four personnel were injured in the Naxal attack and two of them were stated to be critical. The incident occurred in the dense forests near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station, around 450 km off the state capital Raipur, at 9:15 AM when 112 personnel of CRPF’s 219th battalion were out for a road opening task. The Bhejji area in south Bastar region of the state is notorious for Naxal attacks and many security personnel have been killed there in the past.