Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday visited the house of CRPF jawan Krishna Kumar Das, who was killed in the Naxal attack at Sukma in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

This comes on day when the state government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the three deceased jawans from West Bengal. Besides Das, they are Vinay Chandra Burman and Anup Karmakar. While Das and Burman were from Cooch Behar district, Karmakar was from Nadia.

Mamata, who is in Cooch Behar to conduct administrative meetings, announced the compensation at Das’ house.

“The state government will give Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each family of the slain jawans. We will also offer jobs to one eligible member of each family,” the CM said.

“It is very unfortunate that three out of 25 jawans who were killed are from West Bengal. Two of them are from Cooch Behar. Jawans from Bengal have always laid down their lives for the country. Krishna Das was just 27-year-old, who had got married only 15 days ago,” Mamata said. “I have asked our minister, Jyotipriya Mullick, to receive the bodies of the soldiers at the airport and make necessary arrangements to hand them over to their families,” she added.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 12:45 am