Naxal attack: Chhattisgarh Congress for President’s rule in state

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo) Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh. (File Photo)

The Congress on Wednesday demanded dismissal of Chhattisgarh government and imposition of President’s rule in the state in the wake of the Naxal attack in Sukma district on Monday in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed. Dubbing the attack a “heinous act”, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) president Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that the Raman Singh government was responsible for the tragedy.

“Raman Singh has been the head of the unified command (of naxal-hit states) for the past 13 years, but even after that there is no coordination between Central armed forces and the state police,” Baghel said in a statement issued here. As many as 25 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) troopers were killed and seven others injured when naxals ambushed a patrol party of the 74th battalion of the paramilitary force near their camp at Burkapal village under Chintagufa police station limits on Monday afternoon.

“An injured CRPF jawan confirmed before media that they were not getting support of local police and as a result of which they had to sacrifice their lives. You (Raman Singh) have failed to check naxal activities and you are responsible for this incident (Sukma ambush) too,” he said. “The BJP government in the state should be dismissed and president’s rule should be imposed,” Baghel demanded.

He said the state government should clarify about the exact number of the state police personnel being posted in sensitive areas of Bastar, as the CRPF alone cannot establish law and order in that region. “Why reinforcement did not reach immediately at the spot of the encounter even as the exchange of fire between the security forces and the ultras lasted for about three hours in Burkapal in Sukma district?

“Camps of other CRPF battalions and its elite unit CoBRA battalion were located close to Burkpal, but no back up was provided by them too,” Baghel stated.

