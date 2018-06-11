Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother booked for objectionable FB post, hurting religious sentiments

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother charged under section 153A of the IPC. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother charged under section 153A of the IPC.

A case has been registered against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother for allegedly posting an objectionable post on Facebook and hurting religious sentiments. The complaint against Ayazuddin Siddiqui was filed by Bharat Thakur, a Hindu Yuva Vahini activist, The Hindu reported. The report further states that the police has registered a case under section 153A of the IPC.

Ayazuddin, however, rejected all charges and said he had confronted a man who had posted a “derogatory picture” on social media. “A man posted a derogatory pic of Lord Shiva. I confronted him about it and wrote you shouldn’t share posts that can hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. Instead, a case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated,” he told ANI.

The police also added that Ayazuddin had “no intention of hurting anyone.” “He wrote something to the effect that condemned the offensive post but while writing it he also copy pasted the offensive picture which is the reason behind the HYV’s anger and complaint,” Hariram Yadav Deputy Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarnagar told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the complainant demanded strict action against Ayazuddin to show people “that it is not easy to offend Hindus and it will fetch a deserving punishment of one dares to go down that road,” the report further added.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hails from Budhana town of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. He is the eldest of his eight siblings and his family continues to stay in Budhana.

