Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before ED in ponzi scheme case

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was summoned by the ED. (file photo) Nawazuddin Siddiqui was summoned by the ED. (file photo)

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office’s zonal office in Lucknow in connection with an ongoing investigation into an online Ponzi scheme.

The ED had earlier issued summons to the Bollywood actor after it discovered links between him and the directors of the company behind the scheme.

It had earlier served him a notice asking him to explain the Rs 1.15 crore he had received from the company.

AddsBook, a subsidiary of Web work Trade Links, had aggressively marketed an online subscription model in which people were promised money if they clicked on advertising links.

Siddiqui arrived at the ED office with his brother and lawyer, ANI reported.

