Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears before ED in ponzi scheme case

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 9, 2017 1:53 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was summoned by the ED.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office’s zonal office in Lucknow in connection with an ongoing investigation into an online Ponzi scheme.

It had earlier served him a notice asking him to explain the Rs 1.15 crore he had received from the company.

AddsBook, a subsidiary of Web work Trade Links, had aggressively marketed an online subscription model in which people were promised money if they clicked on advertising links.

Siddiqui arrived at the ED office with his brother and lawyer, ANI reported.

