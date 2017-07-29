Nawaz Sharif vacuum: What it means in Pakistan and for talks with India

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo) Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo)

The disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister by the Supreme Court of Pakistan was a looming possibility ever since a Joint Investigation Team that was set up by the court to investigate charges of corruption against him and his family submitted its report earlier this month. Popular democratic politicians are rarely allowed to stay on in office for too long by Pakistan’s “deep state”. For a change, though, this deja vu moment in Pakistan’s history – the removal of an elected Prime Minister – was not so much scripted by the Pakistan Army or the ISI but by the Panama Papers leak, a joint expose by a consortium of international journalists and newspapers into the activities of a law firm in Panama that was helping the world’s wealthy set up offshore entities to evade taxes in their own countries.

With Sharif, has gone India’s best shot at normalizing relations with Pakistan. From the 1999 Lahore Declaration to the December 2015 lunch, Sharif consistently advocated peace with Pakistan despite the question mark on whether he did or did not know about the Kargil backstab.

What happened in the Pakistan Court today was the culmination of a nearly eight-month-long process that began when Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and the sworn rival of the Sharifs, took the lead provided by the Panama Leaks expose and pushed the court to hear his petition that the Prime Minister be disqualified for corruption.

The Pakistan Army is no friend of the Sharif and must be delighted that he has finally been unseated without recourse to the 111 Brigade. No doubt It has emerged stronger after this. A weakened or broken Pakistan Muslim League (N), and a near non-existent Pakistan People’s Party, are in its interests. In this sense, this is a sad day for democracy in Pakistan.

But it was Sharif who climbed deeper into his own political grave with every lie, forged or dodgy document his lawyers submitted to the court or the JIT as he tried to defend himself. The most famous of these was a document dated 2004, but in Microsoft’s Calibri font, which came to market only in 2007.

One key defence arguments was that the Supreme Court should not hear the petition and should send it to the trial court. The riposte from one of the judges Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was clear: we are the top judiciary of this country and you are giving us the runaround; what would you not do to a trial court?

However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court, did order a corruption trial against Sharif and members of his family by the National Accountability Bureau, along with disqualifying him for office under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution. This Article says no person can become a member of Parliament “unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest [sadiq] and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.” More than anything else, it is the disqualification that has raised a question mark on the three-judge Bench. Was it over-reach? The Court’s ground for disqualification is that Sharif did not disclose income received by him from a business in the UAE in his 2013 election affidavit and, therefore, he is dishonest.

Article 62 was introduced in the Constitution during the Zia era, and is opposed by many in Pakistan for the reason that under Clause (1) (f) it is possible to declare every single person in Pakistan unfit to hold office for any of a number of human failings.

However, Pakistan’s Parliament did not act to remove this clause when it had the chance to do so in 2010, at the time that the PPP and the PML(N) jointly decided to do away with a number of clauses introduced by Pervez Musharraf when he ruled. The National Accountability Bureau has been given six months by the court to complete the trial. Sharif is not just disqualified from holding office for ever, he also faces a prison term if NAB finds him guilty, from anywhere between two to a maximum 15 years.

For now, he enjoys a majority in Parliament and there is no immediate threat to his government. The Army will no doubt hope, and perhaps even try to ensure, that Sharif’s successor will be someone more amenable to its own designs in the games it plays in the region and beyond in the name of national security.

The Panama expose weakened and distracted Sharif so much over the last year that he was hardly interested in challenging the generals or in pursuing his “pro-India” agenda, the khakis’ foremost grievance against him. In fact, he appeared less of his pro-India self, choosing to hail Burhan Wani, the Kashmiri militant who was killed in July last year as a “martyr” and making other statements about the situation in Kashmir, clearly intended to win approval back home, even as they riled India.

Waiting in the wings is Imran Khan, a politician often seen as a creation of Pakistan’s “deep state” but one who has also become an unpredictable player for the establishment, because of his own growing personal popularity. He has been trying to unseat Sharif from immediately after the 2013 elections, alleging that it had been rigged. He was not taken too seriously. The Army stayed its hand despite an open call from him to play the neutral umpire between him and PML(N).

But the Panama Papers gave him just the right platform to build a relentless campaign — he first petitioned the Speaker of the National Assembly, asking him to refer the matter to the Election Commission, and was rejected; then he went to the Supreme Court, where the Registrar dismissed the matter as “frivolous”.

It was only when he threatened to lay siege to Islamabad with his followers until Sharif resigned, and a bloody confrontation between his followers and the government seemed imminent and the possibility of an Army takeover loomed — the Army chief then was General Raheel Sharif — that the Supreme Court agreed to hear his petition.

In April, when the Supreme Court set up the JIT to go into the charges, he could barely hide his disappointment thinking it would go the way of all such inquiries. But it did not let him down, and he could have asked for no better verdict from the Supreme Court.

His sights are set on the next election, due in 2018 and they are his to lose. In the 2013 election, his supporters thought his moment had come but were bitterly disappointed by defeat at the hands of PML(N). His PTI did manage to win one provincial election, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but has lost every by-election since then, including one in the KPK.

His views on India are not as cut and dried as the establishment would like them to be. He said Narendra Modi’s victory in the 2014 election was “unfortunate”, has described “extremist” but also said in another reference to him that “people change”. In any case, all that is in the future.

India has not been engaged with Pakistan in any substantial way for more than a year now. With China on the boil and a domestic agenda focused, as of now, on electoral success, engagement seems unlikely at least till 2019. It’s less than a year before Pakistan’s May 2018 election — and then it will then be time for India’s own general election.

