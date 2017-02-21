Nawaz Sharif to visit Turkey for high-level meeting

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to Turkey tomorrow on a three-day visit to hold wide-ranging consultations with the Turkish leadership on bilateral, regional and international issues. Sharif will co-chair the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council with Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim in Ankara on February 23, the Foreign office said today. The council was established in 2009 as a framework for consultations at the highest political level between the two sides.

At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration will be issued. The two sides are also expected to sign a number of agreements/MoUs on the occasion.

During his visit from February 22 to February 24, Sharif will also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials.

He will hold wide-ranging consultations with the Turkish leadership on bilateral, regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, consisting of ministers and senior officials.

Sharif will also visit the Turkish Parliament to reaffirm Pakistan’s unequivocal support and solidarity against the failed coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016. The parliament was bombed on that night by rebels.

He will also pay homage to all those who laid down their lives in defence of the Turkish democracy.

The relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is unique in inter-state relations — marked by exceptional warmth, cordiality and mutual trust, the Foreign Office said.

“These fraternal ties are nurtured by common faith, shared history, and cultural and linguistic affinities. The two nations have an abiding tradition of standing by each other and mutually supporting their respective national causes — including Kashmir and Cyprus,” it said.

Bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkey have witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years, ranging from enhanced economic ties to deepening defence collaboration to growing educational and cultural links, it said.

Both sides are working to give powerful thrust to bilateral trade, investments, and commercial cooperation as part of the efforts to build a robust economic partnership.

The leadership of both the countries is committed to transforming this historic relationship into a strong strategic partnership in line with the realities of the 21st century.

This year also marks the 70th year of Pakistan-Turkey diplomatic relations. The two countries envisage special commemorative events throughout the year to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.