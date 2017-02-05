Nawaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir issue again, harps on need for ‘solution’

Adding fuel to the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Kashmir is an ‘incomplete agenda of the division of the sub-continent’ and without its solution, peace and prosperity of the region will remain elusive. (Source: Reuters Photo) Adding fuel to the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Kashmir is an ‘incomplete agenda of the division of the sub-continent’ and without its solution, peace and prosperity of the region will remain elusive. (Source: Reuters Photo)

Adding fuel to the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Kashmir is an ‘incomplete agenda of the division of the sub-continent’ and without its solution, peace and prosperity of the region will remain elusive. In his message for Kashmir Solidarity Day, being observed on Sunday, the premier said that Kashmir dispute is the oldest conflict present in United Nation Security Council, reports Geo News.

Sharif further said that Pakistan stands with the right of self-determination for Kashmiri people and reiterated that the region cannot progress until and unless Kashmir dispute is not resolved. Repeating his rhetoric of Pakistan condemning “Indian aggression in Kashmir”, Sharif called upon the international community to raise its voice in seeking an end to the present situation.

Celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day is an annual ritual since 1990 with the objective of highlighting “aspirations of the people of Kashmir who are struggling to achieve self-determination”.

On the occasion, Sharif is also expected to address a special joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Council in Muzaffarabad.

Meanwhile, anti Pakistan protests have been taking place across Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for weeks now, even as Islamabad today observes the annual celebration.

Enraged at Pakistan’s high handedness and denial of basic human rights in the held region, the PoK residents took to the streets to express their ire at the corridors of power in Islamabad.

PoK residents claimed that the Pakistani government, via its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and administration, is committing atrocities on innocent citizens.

The demonstrators further alleged that there is no existence of civil liberty and fundamental rights in PoK, as the ISI is calling all the shots in the administration.

Those who don’t agree with Pakistan’s occupation are being persecuted and tortured and authorities are muzzling the voice of people and curbing basic right of freedom of expression, asserted the protesters.