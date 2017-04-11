Kulbhushan Jadhav sentencing: Pakistan fully capable of defending sovereignty, says Nawaz Sharif as India warns of consequences

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo) Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

After Indian government warned Pakistan of consequences over the sentencing of Indian national and former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said his armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threat.

Sharif’s remark came on the heels of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement in Lok Sabha. Addressing the lower house, Swaraj had asserted that India will go “out of way” to ensure justice to Kulbhushan Jadhav, and warned Pakistan of severe consequence to the bilateral relationship with India if it goes ahead with his execution.

While Indo-Pak tension over the death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court is gathering storm, this statement from Sharif confirms that Pakistan establishment is not showing any sign of backtracking on the decision. Sharif also said, “Pakistan wants good relations with all countries, particularly its neighbours. ”

Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death on suspicion of espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. Reacting strongly to the move, India on Monday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit in New Delhi and warned Islamabad that it will be a case of “premeditated murder” if Pakistan goes ahead with the execution.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country and has always maintained the policy of having friendly relations with other

countries particularly its neighbours,” Sharif said. Sharif, however, said “despite our desire for peaceful coexistence, we cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence”.

Meanwhile, Swaraj has also asked Congress member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor to help with drafting a resolution that will be adopted by both houses.

