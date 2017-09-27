Defying Punjab govt’s order, Nawanshahr farmers resolve to collectively burn stubble

Farmers of 65 villages unite to burn paddy stubble (Express Photo) Farmers of 65 villages unite to burn paddy stubble (Express Photo)

Farmers from 65 villages in the Banaga sub-division of Nawanshahr met on Monday and decided to collectively burn stubble of harvested paddy crops in their fields — despite the Punjab government’s directive against it owing to resultant alarming levels of air pollution. Their protest is in demand for incentives and stubble management machinery. Farmers will form 11-member village-level committees to conduct the “burning task” simultaneously.

The farmers gathered at a gurdwara of village Sandhwan on Monday where they passed a resolution to burn the paddy stubble collectively in the fields. They also demanded that the government either support them by providing machinery or give them at least Rs 5,000 as incentives per acre.

Budh Singh Blakipur of Banga, former chairman of the market committee, who was leading the farmers, said the process of forming 11-member committees has begun in several villages and others will complete the task in a day or two. “We are threatened to be booked under law and the district administration will impose heavy fines on us if we burn the stubble,” he said. He added that if the government wants farmers to implement its directive, it should provide farmers with machinery as it costs several lakhs.

“If government wants to book the farmers then book them all collectively,” Blakipur said, adding they too are trying to fight pollution, but do not have the means to do so.

Sohan Singh, a farmer from Sal Khurd Village, who has four acres of land and a Rs 4-5 lakh loan, said he cannot afford the costly stubble management machine. He addedthat the government must provided the machinery to cooperative societies so that farmers can avail them on easy rent.

About the Super Stubble Management System (SSM) attachment with the combine harvester will cut and spread the straw in the field in even manner, farmers said they have heard SSM will cause huge grain loss.

Dr J S Bains, Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already directed the Punjab government to disallow burning in the fields this year and asked to government to impose a fine of Rs. 2000 to Rs. 15,000 on farmers depending on the size of the area set on fire. Bains opined that farmers must cooperate as the burning also affects the environment and their agricultural soil.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had issued an advisory recently asking the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) across the state to disallow field burning in their respective districts in the coming harvesting season. DCs have already issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC against burning across the state.

