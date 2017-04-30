Nawanshahr cops nab Nabha jail break accused

Acting on a tip-off, the Nawanshahr police on Saturday arrested one of the main accused in the Nabha jail break case, Sulakhan Singh alias Babbar Sultan of Mattewal village in Amritsar district, from Nawanshahr bus stand. “Sulakhan Singh had played a key role in the jail break. He was the first who managed to enter the Nabha jail in a Honda City car in the guise of an ASI. He was accompanied by other miscreants, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghanshampur, Supreet Singh alias Harry Chatha and Prema Singh alias Prema Lahoriya, who were also in police uniforms and managed to enter the jail by showing fake warrants of one Gurpreet Singh to the policeman at the entrance gate on November 22 last year,” said Arpit Shukla, Inspector General Of Police, Jalandhar Zone.

“The suspects and their accomplices had helped dreaded gangsters Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Goundar, Harminder Mintoo, Kashmir Singh, Amandeep Singh Dhotian, Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol and Gurpreet Singh Sekhon escape from the jail,” said the IG. While Harminder Singh Mintoo, Amandeep Singh Dhotian and Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol and Gurpreet Singh alias Sekhon have since been arrested, the other escapees, Harjinder Singh alias Vicky Gounder and Baba Kashmir Singh Galbarhi, are still at large, the IG said.

