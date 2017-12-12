Navy’s all-women sailing team leaves New Zealand

The INSV Tarini. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) The INSV Tarini. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The all-women crew of the Indian Navy today left New Zealand for the next leg of their voyage to circumnavigate the globe. The Indian naval sailing vessel Tarini left Lyttelton this morning for its onward journey to Port Stanley (Falklands), the Indian Navy said in a statement. INSV Tarini had arrived at Lyttelton on November 29 after completion of the second leg of the voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

The six crew of the sailing vessel Tarini, led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, started their maiden voyage on September 10 from Goa and are expected to complete the voyage in about eight months. The other crew members of the group are Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

The crew of INSV Tarini was officially welcomed to Lyttelton by Andrew Turner, Deputy Mayor of Christchurch on November 29. The crew was also welcomed in the traditional Maori culture by members of the community, the Navy said. MP from Christchurch Central, Duncan Webb, also visited the vessel to welcome the crew. The crew had several engagements during its stay in Lyttelton, including a call-on meeting with Mayor of City of Christchurch, Lianne Dalziel.

The National Council of Women of New Zealand also hosted the crew for an interaction.

