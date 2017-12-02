Navy well prepared for countering any threat, within IOR and beyond: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba

Admiral Sunil Lanba addresses media in Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) Admiral Sunil Lanba addresses media in Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

In an interview to The Indian Express, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba talks about the Navy’s 200-vessel vision, challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and the India-US security cooperation

The submarine arm of the Navy completes 50 years this year, which is quite a landmark moment. Are you concerned about the current state of submarines, both in terms of quantity and vintage? Is that a weak link? Where did we go wrong, despite having a clear plan and a roadmap?

It is a matter of great pride that the Indian Navy’s Submarine Arm has completed 50 years of service to the Nation and is proudly celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. Over the last five decades, the Indian Navy has seen induction of four classes of conventional submarines which include the old Kalvari class, Sindhughosh class, Shishumar class and the new Kalvari class. We have also operated two classes of nuclear-powered attack submarines (Chakra-I and Chakra-II). India is one of the few countries in the world which has a submarine-based strategic deterrence capability. The 14 submarines that the Navy operates today, including the recently delivered Kalvari, are adequate for meeting our current operational requirements. However, with an eye on future, the Navy has been pursuing a well-crafted induction plan for submarines. Deliveries of submarines under Project-75 have already commenced. In addition, six more submarines would be built under Project 75(I). This project is planned to be pursued under the ‘Strategic Partnership (SP)’ model. I would like to highlight here that all the new submarines will be built in India. This is significant in terms of indigenous capabilities and more than adequately compensates for the perceived delays.

The vision of the Navy is to be a 200-vessel Navy in another 10 years. Are we on course to meet that vision? What are the biggest challenges in fulfilling that vision?

Let me assure you that we are very much on course towards our aim of being a 200-ship Navy in the coming decade. The recent policy reforms initiated by the government and an enthusiastic domestic industry have adequately complemented our efforts in this pursuit. Our present strength is about 139 ships and submarines. Time bound deliveries of more than 30 under-construction projects over the next few years will maintain a healthy ratio of old and new platforms. While these deliveries are being pursued, plans are afoot for next generation frigates, destroyers, corvettes, missile vessels and specialised platforms like aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines. It is true that the process of defence acquisition is often time consuming and laborious. In India, we do face certain unique challenges such as limited supplier base, a nascent defence industry and inadequate technological expertise in certain niche areas. These issues put together add to the lead time in any shipbuilding process. In addition to all this, building and maintaining a large Navy entails a substantial and consistent financial commitment. It is always a challenge for the Navy to strike a balance between revenue and capital expenditure. However, we work together with the government and industry to ensure that none of these challenges turn into obstacles. We are constantly looking for innovative solutions and I am sanguine that due pursuance on the part of all stakeholders would certainly make the nation’s Navy much stronger in the years ahead.

Speaking of indigenous construction of defence platforms, Navy has been the most successful among the three Services, well before ‘Make in India’ was announced. Why is that so, and what can the other services learn from the Navy?

Much of the credit for this would actually go to our worthy predecessors who instilled a belief of ‘self-reliance through indigenisation’ very early. Guided by this commitment, the Navy is pursuing every available opportunity to source our assets from within the country and resorts to imports only as a last option. Current initiatives of the Government of India such as ‘Make in India’ and introduction of ‘Strategic Partnership (SP) Model’ have further catalysed our efforts by creating enabling procedures and encouraging investment by private industries. The Navy would immensely benefit from these initiatives and will utilise these avenues for further increasing indigenous content on its platforms. The other Services are also bound to gain substantially from these initiatives on the part of the government as well as a more confident domestic defence industry.

A lot has been written about the IAC-1 which is under construction. What is the actual position? When will it be inducted into the Navy and when will it be operational?

I did get an opportunity to witness the construction activities on IAC-1 during my last visit to Kochi. The construction is at an advanced stage. We are optimistic of commencing trials in the latter half of next year. This being the first ever aircraft carrier being built in India, the trials would be fairly extensive and could take a substantial amount of time. We are hopeful that the IAC-1 would join the Navy in about three years from now.

Is IAC-2 on the cards? Can India afford that huge aircraft carrier? Will it be nuclear-propelled?

Yes, the Indian Navy is very optimistic about IAC-2. However, you will appreciate that the design and construction of an aircraft carrier is a highly complex process. Choices have to be made on several parameters, including the type and capabilities of the carrier borne aircraft, the choice of propulsion vis-à-vis tonnage and speeds, etc. Often these parameters are competing with each other in terms of desirability and practicability. Financial prudence is another very important consideration while making an informed decision. We have, therefore, invested a lot of time and effort within the Navy for evaluating these issues as well as consulted several subject matter experts. Recent technological advancements have increased the number of design options, particularly with regard to propulsion and the launch and recovery systems for carrier borne aircraft. We have arrived at a conclusion that the IAC-2 should be a step ahead from IAC-1 in terms of size and capabilities. We have approached the government for a go ahead to undertake design feasibility study and we are optimistic about a positive decision.

The Chinese assert that Indian Ocean can’t be India’s Ocean. How prepared is the Navy to counter the Chinese challenge in the Indian Ocean Region?

The gradual increase in presence of extra-regional maritime forces in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is being monitored very closely. As a professional Force, the Indian Navy constantly evaluates the maritime security environment in our areas of interest and caters for any changes in its own deployments. We are also actively pursuing maritime security cooperation with friendly nations. These have emerged as cornerstones of our endeavour to mitigate threats in the current security environment. Let me assure your readers that the Indian Navy is one of the most formidable maritime military forces in the world today and remains well prepared for countering any threat to national security, within the IOR and beyond.

Considering how Chinese submarines are visiting various countries in the neighbourhood and increasing their friendly visits, don’t you think India should be doing more to counter the Chinese influence? What steps would you recommend to the government?

We have been closely monitoring the pattern and periodicity of extra-regional submarine deployments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The significance of IOR for global economic development need not be overemphasised. Increased militarisation of the region is certainly counterproductive to the peace, stability and security of the world at large. As a responsible maritime power in this region, the Indian Navy is acutely aware of its role in preserving regional stability and is taking appropriate actions to ensure that the maritime environment remains free of all possible threats. Most of our regional friends and neighbours are actively cooperating with us to maintain peace and security in the region. The importance of maritime domain for security and prosperity of the country has been echoed by the highest levels of national leadership on several occasions. The government is very supportive of our endeavours to build a stronger and more capable Navy for dealing with future challenges.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis was here recently, where both he and our defence minister spoke about maritime cooperation between the two navies. Besides training exercises, what more cooperation can we expect to see between the two navies?

India and US relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership that reflects our shared values and interests. Defence and Security cooperation is a vital component of this partnership. Both the Indian and the US Navies recognise and respect each other’s competencies and capabilities. On the operational front, we are gradually increasing the scope and complexity of Exercise Malabar. We also have a useful mechanism for enhancing each other’s Maritime Domain Awareness. Technical cooperation projects are being steered under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) framework. DTTI aims to strengthen India’s defence industrial base and change buyer-seller relationship into a collaborative one. Both countries have identified projects for co-production and co-development to support ‘Make in India’ initiative under two Navy specific ‘Joint Working Groups (JWG)’, one for Aircraft Carrier Technology Cooperation and the other for Naval Systems. We have also recently concluded a memorandum of agreement on logistics exchange. This is expected to enhance our operational flexibility, especially, whilst operating far from our shores.

Following the Shekatkar Committee report, there is a lot of talk of integration and jointmanship between the three services. What is the Navy’s position on creating integrated theatre commands?

There is a consensus amongst the Services on the requirement of reforms in India’s Higher Defence Organisation. The aim is to enhance our joint war-fighting capabilities, establish an efficient and result oriented military-political interface and optimise the overall defence expenditure. These outcomes are more important than any proposed nomenclature for the future organisations. Creation of Theatre Commands need not necessarily be seen as a beginning but should instead be seen as a culmination of several sequential structural, organisational, operational and administrative reforms in the three Defence Services.

Year after year, we see senior Navy officials tell the parliamentary standing committee on defence that they would want more budgetary support. Is budgetary support for the Navy adequate? What are the consequences of inadequate budgetary support?

The Navy’s share of budgetary allocations has seen a declining trend in the last few years. The shortage of funds, particularly for modernisation, is being addressed jointly with all concerned stakeholders. Despite current shortages, best possible use of available funds is being made to keep our modernisation plans on track.

