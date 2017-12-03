Navy to boost security at Sagar island during Gangasagar mela

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also positions ships, dornier aircraft and hovercraft for providing a security net during the mela. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also positions ships, dornier aircraft and hovercraft for providing a security net during the mela.

The Indian Navy will place three of its ships in the vicinity of Sagar island along with Coast Guard vessels to provide a security ring during the Gangasagar mela, a senior Navy official said.

Security will be beefed up in the area from the seaward side, said Commodore Suprobho K De, Naval Officer in-Command, Bengal area.

“We will bring in two to three of our ships from Visakhapatnam and post them in the Bay of Bengal in the vicinity of Sagar island during the mela,” De said.

During ‘Makar Sankranti’ in January every year, lakhs of people from across India and Nepal congregate at the fair, to pay obeisance at Kapil Muni temple after taking a holy bath at the confluence of river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

“In order to provide security to prevent any terrorist activity from the seaward side, we position ships in the Bay of Bengal, apart from regular sorties by dornier aircraft,” ICG spokesman for North-East headquarter, Avinandan Mitra told PTI here.

“Hovercraft from our base at Haldia port and Fraserganj in Sunderbans will also regularly patrol the area as has been done over the last several years,” he said.

Divers, too, are stationed by the the Navy and the Coast Guard for rescue and relief operations in case of any mishap during the fair.

The triangular Sagar island, situated around 130 km from Kolkata, is separated from the mainland by rivers Ganga and Muriganga on two sides and faces the sea on the third side.

