Navy successfully test-fires missile from Kalvari submarine

The navy on Thursday successfully test-fired an anti-ship missile for the first time from an indigenously built Kalvari class submarine, describing the launch as a significant milestone in enhancing its “sub-surface” warfare prowess. The weapon was fired from the submarine, the first of India’s six Scorpene-class submarines which are being built under the Project 75, and it “successfully hit” a surface target during the trial in the Arabian Sea.
All the six diesel-electric attack submarines will be equipped with the anti-ship missile, which has a proven record in combat, the defence ministry said, noting these missiles will provide the vessels the ability to neutralise surface threats at extended ranges.
“The missile successfully hit a surface target at an extended range during the trial firing. This missile launch is a significant milestone, not only for the Kalvari, which is the first in a series of Scorpene class submarines being built in India, but also in enhancing the Indian Navy’s sub-surface warfare capability,” the ministry said.
The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.