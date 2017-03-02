Navy successfully test-fires missile from Kalvari submarine

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai. (File photo) The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai. (File photo)

The navy on Thursday successfully test-fired an anti-ship missile for the first time from an indigenously built Kalvari class submarine, describing the launch as a significant milestone in enhancing its “sub-surface” warfare prowess. The weapon was fired from the submarine, the first of India’s six Scorpene-class submarines which are being built under the Project 75, and it “successfully hit” a surface target during the trial in the Arabian Sea.

All the six diesel-electric attack submarines will be equipped with the anti-ship missile, which has a proven record in combat, the defence ministry said, noting these missiles will provide the vessels the ability to neutralise surface threats at extended ranges.

“The missile successfully hit a surface target at an extended range during the trial firing. This missile launch is a significant milestone, not only for the Kalvari, which is the first in a series of Scorpene class submarines being built in India, but also in enhancing the Indian Navy’s sub-surface warfare capability,” the ministry said.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited in Mumbai.