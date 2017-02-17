Navy seals deal to procure over two dozens surveillance radars

The navy has on Friday sealed a Rs 200-crore deal with Tata-backed Nova Integrated System Ltd for procurement of over two dozen surveillance radars, said to be first such contract by an armed force under the ‘Buy and Make’ category. The procurement of surface surveillance radars (SSR) is part of the navy’s plan for modernisation of its fleet and these systems will also be installed on board ships under construction.

“A contract between Nova Integrated Systems Ltd and Indian Navy for procurement of surface surveillance radars (SSR) has been concluded today,” a navy statement said.

It said the deal is in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Nova Integrated Systems Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Advanced System Ltd and it will indigenously manufacture these radars in collaboration with Terma of Denmark.

“This contract marks the entry of Indian private industry in production of hi-tech sensors for Indian Navy,” the statement said.

It said the government’s drive to modernise the armed forces and build an Indian defence industrial base with participation of the private industry has got a major boost with the signing of the contract.

Under the deal, over two dozen radars will be procured at a cost of Rs 200 crore. “This is the first contract concluded under the Buy and Make category,” it added.