Navy sacks sailor for undergoing sex change surgery

Giri had been posted at a naval facility in Visakhapatnam. (Express File) Giri had been posted at a naval facility in Visakhapatnam. (Express File)

The Indian Navy has sacked a sailor for undergoing a sex change surgery last year, holding him guilty of breaching service rules. Manish Giri, a naval sailor, had undergone the sex change surgery in August at a hospital in Mumbai when he was on leave.

“The Indian Navy has discharged Manish Giri, a naval sailor, evoking the clause of ‘Service No Longer Required’ under the Navy regulations,” the Navy said in a statement.

It said the sailor who underwent “sex reassignment surgery” while on leave was administratively discharged from the service.

“The individual chose to undergo irreversible gender re-assignment on his own accord, whilst on leave wilfully altering his gender status from the one he was recruited for at the time of his induction,” it said.

Giri was posted at a naval facility in Visakhapatnam.

“He has breached the Recruitment Regulations and eligibility criteria for his employment as a sailor in the Indian Navy,” the Navy said.

It said that the existing service rules and regulations do not permit the sailor’s continued employment owing to his altered gender status, medical condition and “resultant employability restrictions”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App