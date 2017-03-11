Navy orders inquiry against junior sailors for ‘insubordination’

Representational purposes. Representational purposes.

The Navy has ordered a Board of Inquiry against a group of young sailors for alleged insubordination on board the survey ship INS Sandhyak in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. If found guilty, the sailors will face disciplinary action under provisions of the Navy Act.

In a statement, the Navy said that the “INS Sandhyak, while on a routine deployment off Paradip in the Bay of Bengal, reported an incident of insubordination involving young sailors”. It further said that “an inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident as there is no scope for tolerance for such incidents”.

The Navy confirmed that the young sailors involved in the incident had been directed to disembark the vessel to facilitate the progress of investigation. The Navy officially refused to comment on the nature of insubordination but sources told The Indian Express that there were certain problems involving an absentee sailor during the lowering and pulling of four survey motor boats aboard the vessel.

When the absentee sailor was questioned, his behaviour towards the ship’s commanding officer was discourteous which led to a heated argument with another officer. The group of young sailors then reportedly came out in support of the absentee sailor, leading to a scuffle.