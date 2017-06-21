Navy officers perform asanas onboard warships on International Yoga Day

The Indian Army and Navy have organised also yoga sessions at various locations (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) The Indian Army and Navy have organised also yoga sessions at various locations (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

On the third International Yoga Day, Navy officers and personnel onboard INS Jalashwa and INS Kirch in the Bay of Bengal performed Yoga this morning. Yoga festivities were conducted on INS Vikramaditya and even on the deck of aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai’s Naval Dock Yard. Chief of Navy Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba took part in the celebrations in New Delhi with families of Navy personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in International Yoga Day celebrations at Uttar Pradesh’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground with over 60,000 participants. He was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Governor Ram Naik. “Yoga is binding the world together. Practising it will eventually lead to better health for people,” he said.

The Indian Army and Navy have organised also yoga sessions at various locations (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) The Indian Army and Navy have organised also yoga sessions at various locations (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

BJP President Amit Shah and Yoga guru Ramdev shared the dais with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated at a Yoga camp in Ahmedabad. Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who took part in the celebrations in New Delhi along with Vijay Goel, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted this morning asking people to embrace yoga. “Happy International #YogaDay2017 to one and all! Make yoga a part of your daily life to experience the tranquillity of mind, body & spirit!” he wrote.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd