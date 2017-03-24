Navy gets 3 naval systems from DRDO

Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley being explained about RLG based inertial navigation system for ship applications (INS-SA) by the DRDO scientists, the handing over ceremony of the DRDO developed products to the Indian Navy, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley being explained about RLG based inertial navigation system for ship applications (INS-SA) by the DRDO scientists, the handing over ceremony of the DRDO developed products to the Indian Navy, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Three naval systems, developed by premier defence research organisation DRDO, was on Friday handed over to the navy by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley. The naval systems, given to Indian Navy, are USHUS-II submarine sonar, directing gear for hull-mounted sonar array, and inertial navigation system for ship applications. Sonars detect objects on or under the water and the latest systems are expected to significantly enhance the navy’s navigation and communication network.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaitley hailed DRDO’s sustained efforts in enhancing India’s military capabilities through defence indigenisation. The systems were handed over to Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman S Christopher, in his address, said the Defence Acquisition Council cleared orders worth Rs 2.56 lakh crore to the DRDO out of which about Rs 1 lakh crore was in the last two years alone.

Jaitley also released two other products developed by DRDO, namely IP-based secure phone and the Gallium Nitride Technology.

The Gallium Nitride Technology will substantially help in the development of next generation radars, seekers and communication systems, for application in Light Combat Aircraft, said a scientist.

The Secure IP Phone incorporates an indigenous encryption algorithm on a “trustworthy hardware platform” to provide high level of secrecy to voice and data, for communication of strategic and tactical plans of the Armed Forces.

The Defence Minister said there was a need for convergence between India’s economic might and evolution of the technology so that the world looks at the country for innovation and new technology.

The Defence Minister also said that great societies and nations are made through people working on important tasks in anonymity, like the DRDO scientists.

“In order to develop great societies and great countries, the role of those who remain faceless and keep working somewhere in some important field is an unmatched contribution,” he said while complimenting silent contribution of DRDO scientists.

The Defence Minister also gave away the annual DRDO awards in various categories.

The Advanced Systems Laboratory, Hyderabad and the Microwave Tube Research and Development Centre, Bangalore won the coveted Silicon Trophy and Titanium Trophy, respectively.

The export potential of DRDO technologies was also mentioned at the event with the announcement of the bagging of export order for DRDO-developed torpedo to Myanmar.

Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence, said DRDO is playing an important role in self-reliance of defence forces and the export potential of products developed by it is finding a place in the global defence market.

Explaining about the systems handed over to the navy, a DRDO scientist said submarine sonar suite, USHUS-II, is a highly evolved compendium of multiple sensors and the constituent sonars in the suite include passive sonar, active sonar, intercept sonar, obstacle avoidance sonar and underwater telephony.

The Inertial Navigation System, based on indigenous Ring Laser Gyroscopes, provides vital information on the ship’s position coordinates.

