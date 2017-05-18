Navy cadet found dead at Ezhimala academy in Kerala

A naval cadet was found dead at the Ezhimala academy in Kerala A naval cadet was found dead at the Ezhimala academy in Kerala

A 26-year-old cadet was found dead late Wednesday night at the Ezhimala naval academy in Kannur, Kerala. It is not clear whether he was brought dead at the hospital. His body was later taken to the Pariyaram Medical College for post-mortem. Manorama News identified the deceased as Suraj, a native of Thirur. The Southern Naval Command is learnt to have ordered an inquiry into the death of the cadet.

This story will be updated when we get more details.

