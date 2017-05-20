Navy cadet alleged harassment from seniors in suicide note: Kerala Police

Sooraj’s kin allege that the academy authorities tortured him Sooraj’s kin allege that the academy authorities tortured him

Kerala Police found a suicide note reportedly written by 26-year-old naval cadet Gudeppa Sooraj who died on Thursday, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. The cadet alleged harassment by two senior cadets and a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against both. Police had earlier lodged a case of unnatural death in the case.

“It was written on Sooraj’s hand that there is a note in his pocket. We found the note from his room when we were preparing inquest. In the note, it was said that he was mentally harassed by some of the other cadets. There is no accusation against the officials, but against other cadets,” Circle Inspector Payyanur police Azad was quoted as saying to The News Minute.

Sooraj’s relatives had blamed the navy academy’s authorities for his death alleging “he was physically tortured” and his death was “nothing but murder.” The academy spokesperson said Sooraj had been admitted to the government medical college after he was found lying unconscious in the academic wing on the institute. He had two cardiac arrests that night which led to his death, the spokesperson added.

Sources told The Indian Express that Sooraj had been dismissed from the institute in 2014 on charges of malpractice during an examination. In December 2016, the high court intervened in the matter after Sooraj had appealed against his dismissal. The academy was asked to take him back and Sooraj took his first-term examination this Wednesday. The source added that Sooraj had been found cheating again.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd