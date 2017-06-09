Navsari MP meets Suresh Prabhu, seeks more trains for Surat

BJP MP from Navsari C R Patil met Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday and requested him to increase the number of trains between Surat and Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Patil also met Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha.

Patil demanded a special train from Surat to UP. He also demanded that the Udhna- Danapur express which runs for two days in a week be made to run for three days and the number of coaches be increased from 17 to 20.

The BJP MP further demanded that the Chandigarh Goa Sampark Kranti Express should be given a stoppage at Surat. “We have got good response from the ministers,” Patil said.

