Navodaya school body acts after photo order gaffe

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Thursday initiated disciplinary action against a staff member allegedly responsible for sending an email instructing 90 schools in the Northeast to remove photographs of the Gandhi family from their websites.

As first reported in The Indian Express on Thursday, on August 16, the Shillong regional office of the Samiti had asked all schools under its jurisdiction to drop “old photographs of Gandhi’s family” and use those of “our commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, HRD minister and Prime Minister”. On Tuesday, a day after this newspaper sought an official comment on the email, the circular was withdrawn.

Calling the August 16 email “mischievous and misrepresenting”, the Samiti, which runs all the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the country, clarified that no such instruction was issued to the staff and that the regional office in Shillong had fixed responsibility for the act.

