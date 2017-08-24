Navodaya recalls order to remove Gandhi family photos from sites

Indira Gandhi (Representational Image) Indira Gandhi (Representational Image)

ON AUGUST 16, the Shillong regional office of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) instructed all 90 schools under its jurisdiction in the Northeast to remove photographs of the Gandhi family from their websites and use those of “our commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, HRD minister and Prime Minister”. On Tuesday, a day after The Indian Express sought an official comment on this, the circular was withdrawn.

A new circular, dated August 22 and signed by Deputy Commissioner (Shillong region) D S Kumar, reads: “Kindly refer to the email dated 16.08.17 relating to the maintenance of official website of the vidyalayas which was sent by a supporting staff of NVS, RO (Regional Office), Shillong in the name of the Deputy Commissioner, NVS, RO, Shillong without knowledge of the undersigned. Therefore it is to inform that the said email maybe treated as invalid for all purposes.”

The email of August 16 had stated: “First all old photograph of Gandhi’s family is to be removed and new photographs olf (sic) our commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, HRD minister and Prime Minister is to be incorporated.” The email further stated that every school’s website should state that it comes under the purview of the Shillong regional office and that the websites should be bilingual — it did not clarify what the two languages should be.

On Wednesday morning, Kumar told The Indian Express that a memorandum had been issued to a staffer who allegedly sent the email on his behalf on August 16. “I look after two regions, that’s Patna and Shillong. Once I resumed my duty here (Shillong) yesterday (Tuesday), I have made it clear that no such circular has been issued by anyone, including me. The employee who is looking after (this task), a lady, I have given her a memorandum also,” he said.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have been associated with Rajiv Gandhi as they were set up in in the 1980s under his prime ministership. Many JNVs even have a small green area on campus, called ‘Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van’, dedicated to the former prime minister. Some schools, — for instance JNVs in Puducherry, and one in Hathras, UP — also have his photograph on their official websites.

JNVs are residential and co-educational schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with classes from VI to XII and tasked with finding and educating talented children in rural areas. There are 598 JNVs run by the NVS, an autonomous organisation under the HRD Ministry.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App