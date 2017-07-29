Navneet Publication promoter murdered

Navneet Publication promoter Navin Shah, was found dead in Malpur village in Aravalli district on Friday. (Representational Image) Navneet Publication promoter Navin Shah, was found dead in Malpur village in Aravalli district on Friday. (Representational Image)

Three days after he went missing, a promoter of well-known publishing house Navneet Publication, Navin Shah, was found dead in Malpur village in Aravalli district on Friday. According to the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), Shah was abducted on July 25 and killed by the kidnappers during a scuffle within an hour. Two persons, including sacked Navneet employee Jignesh Bhavsar, have been arrested.

Shah was abducted from Vaishno Devi Circle under Adalaj police area of Gandhinagar district, investigators said. The DCB was roped in after Shah’s family filed a missing complaint.

The conspiracy to abduct Shah was hatched by Bhavsar, resident of Ahmedabad, and one Shailesh P Patel from Prantij in Sabarkantha, officials said.

Joint Commissioner of Police J K Bhatt said, “Bhavsar was sacked by Shah around four years ago. He sought revenge while other conspirators wanted money.”

One Sunil Sharma had called Shah over the phone on July 24, claiming to have “information about a secret union of workers at his publication and asked him to meet near Vaishno Devi the next day for more information,” a police official said. When Shah reached there in his car, he was taken to another vehicle. Sensing that he has been kidnapped, Shah protested, leading to the scuffle during which the accused strangulated him, police said.

